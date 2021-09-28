Japanese ambassador visits Charlottesville sake brewery

Tomita sampled each of the brewery’s five award-winning sake varieties during the tasting, including the Olympus sake, which Centofante created specially in honor of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer. As a former gymnast, Centofante is a big fan of the Olympics and said he wanted to honor his love for the event as well as his love for Japanese culture with the specialty beverage.

Centofante said he discovered sake on a trip to Japan and wanted to learn how to brew it himself. He reached out to a sake brewer in Japan that he found through YouTube and within three weeks was on a plane back to Japan to learn how to brew sake.

“I fell in love with both the beverage itself and the Japanese culture, so it’s been just a wonderful synergy for me and awesome to be able to bring that passion to life,” Centofante said.

In an area known for its wine, cider and beer, Centofante hopes people will be inspired to come out to North American Sake Brewery and try something different. The brewery will celebrate its third anniversary as well as World Sake Day on Friday.

“We kind of knew we fit in well with these other kinds of [watering ] holes, but you know, we’re a little different. We’re a very different atmosphere than some of the wineries … we are a little bit funky, a little bit different,” Centofante said.