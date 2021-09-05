Initial Rio Road designs ready for feedback

Originally, Rio's current intersection with CATEC was proposed to be removed, but Hyer said the school said there needs to be some sort of access in that area, which will be included in a future update.

At Rio Road and Belvedere Boulevard, Line and Grade is proposing a Green-T intersection.

In a Green-T intersection, drivers who want to turn left from Belvedere Boulevard onto Rio Road would watch for oncoming traffic from the left and use a channelized lane to merge onto Rio after passing through the intersection. Drivers only have to look for oncoming traffic from the left instead of both directions due to the channelized lane.

“It minimizes the conflict points that a vehicle might have, and by a conflict point, we mean the point that an accident could happen,” Hyer said. “By introducing this Green-T intersection, we're allowing what could be a vehicle-crossing maneuver to become a vehicle-merging maneuver, which is a much safer maneuver for vehicles and should reduce a lot of the accidents that we're seeing at this intersection.”

Between 2013 and 2020, there were 19 crashes at the intersection.

Hyer said Line and Grade is working with City Church on a solution that allows it to maintain good access, while moving its entrance out of the intersection.