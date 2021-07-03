In-person public meetings remain elusive in the area

A change in state law also allows governments to keep their continuity of governance ordinances for one year, where it had been six months before. The county’s ordinance says six months but the board could now extend that to 12.

“It’s not when the local emergency ends everything's going to go back to where it was, and it's not to say that everything will automatically hold for 12 months. Some things might be very easy and reasonable for us to resume normal operations more quickly than other things,” Kilroy said. “That's why we'll be taking our time to step things back rather than more of an on-off switch.”

Albemarle is also working to outfit Lane Auditorium with equipment so the public can still provide comments from their computer or over the phone and be heard in the room, but officials don’t yet know how possible hybrid meetings will be for smaller rooms or in buildings that aren’t the county office buildings.

With the local emergencies and continuity of governance ordinances in place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, regional bodies also can continue to meet virtually, and many plan to do so.