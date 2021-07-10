In historic day, Charlottesville removes Lee, Jackson and Lewis-Clark-Sacagawea statues

“Removing the statues is one step toward dismantling white supremacy in our community but there is so much more to be done,” the flyer read. “You may feel anger, grief, relief or even joy, all at the same time. For some community members, this time may be a reminder of trauma already endured.”

Shortly after 9 a.m., the crew started work on the Jackson statue. The removal took a bit longer than the Lee statue, but the Jackson statue still left Court Square Park by 11 a.m.

The crowd, which had at least doubled in size since the removal of the Lee statue, loudly cheered and applauded the crew.

“Get ready,” someone shouted in anticipation.

Some members of the crowd chanted “f*** white supremacy” as the statue was strapped to the truck.

City councilors voiced their support for city staff’s work in executing the removal process.

“The police chief, the city manager, all of the other people who had to be involved really did a great job of planning it so that it could come off without a hitch,” Councilor Lloyd Snook said in an interview.

Councilor Sena Magill tweeted her thanks late Saturday afternoon.