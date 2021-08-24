If conditions worsen, drought restrictions could be imminent

Last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor included parts of Albemarle as being in “Moderate Drought,” while the rest of the county was “Abnormally Dry.” A new map will be released Thursday morning based on updated data.

An Aug. 23 map from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality shows that precipitation, groundwater levels, streamflow and reservoir levels are all currently normal for the drought evaluation region that covers Charlottesville and Albemarle.

The South Fork Rivanna Reservoir, which currently provides most of the water to the city and Albemarle’s urban ring around it, is full and overflowing. Mawyer said if water stopped flowing over the dam, there would be approximately 60 to 90 days of water available remaining in the reservoir.

The Ragged Mountain Reservoir, which also serves the urban area, has a greater amount of storage than South Fork Rivanna Reservoir, but its treatment plant can currently only treat about 3 million to 4 million gallons per day. The South Rivanna Treatment Plant can treat 10 million gallons per day.

“That's why we monitor South Rivanna because it's smaller than Ragged Mountain Reservoir, but we're pulling more water out of it to treat it at the South Rivanna Treatment Plant,” Mawyer said.