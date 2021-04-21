ICE grants sanctuary seeker a stay on federal removal order

That does not change their address for immigration court notices, however. For that they must file with that court an E-33 form.

Neither agency communicates changes or schedules to the other, although their operations are closely tied together.

“It’s rigged so that people fail to appear,” Kilpatrick said. “A cop on the side of the road can tell you when to appear in court to contest your traffic ticket even though he doesn’t work for the court. But the Department of Homeland Security cannot do the same thing for immigration hearings. Our federal government can’t do something that a beat cop can.”

Kilpatrick said the system needs to be changed.

“This is something in immigration law that we should be screaming about, but because there is so much to scream about, this particular issue is not getting the attention it requires,” she said.

While the one-year stay does not end Chavalan’s legal issues, her supporters see it as a big step forward and say they were honored to help.