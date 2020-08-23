Human Rights Commission to send letter to UVa urging no in-person classes

In other business, the commission discussed a planned joint meeting with the City Council that has now been delayed.

The meeting was scheduled for this Tuesday. The two bodies haven’t held a joint meeting since October 2018.

The meeting was meant to discuss the future of the commission and the Office of Human Rights, along with potential changes to beef up the authority of both entities.

The commission and office have been scrutinized since inception, with some saying they don’t do enough to investigate complaints and others faulting the the City Council for limiting their powers.

The changes under consideration include hiring a director for the office with legal and civil rights credentials, as well as the office and commission jointly conducting one major study on systemic discrimination per year.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker said the meeting was delayed to allow time for the city to hire a deputy city manager for racial equity, diversity and inclusion. The position will oversee the Office of Human Rights and the Police Civilian Review Board.