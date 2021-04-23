Human Rights Commission asks city government to do more to prevent police violence

“Seeing a budget that is a combination of line-item numbers is of very little value,” Snook said. “To know how much money is going to salaries doesn’t tell us anything about what those salaried people are doing.”

Bauer said that while it is important to push for transparency in the next budget, the city needs to make changes now rather than waiting.

“We need to ask questions and demand answers. What is that $18 million paying for? It’s not a good enough answer to say personnel. How are the personnel, specifically, spending their time?” Bauer said.

Bauer said that the Human Rights Commission wants the police department to present more data on what officers specifically spend time doing and to assess whether it is appropriate for the department to handle traffic and parking violations. The letter commends Charlottesville City Schools for removing school resource officers.

The letter asks the city to answer the following questions: what functions are currently performed by the police; how much does each of these functions cost; and which of those functions could be better performed by people or entities who are not law enforcement carrying weapons?