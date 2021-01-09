Hudson bills seek to fix unemployment insurance issues

Currently, if a disagreement exists over whether the employee was fired or laid off without cause, the process heads to adjudication, where a deputy from the VEC decides what really happened.

The backlog for the adjudication process has grown significantly this year, Hudson said, with cases from July only now reaching some degree of resolution. This can cause a major burden for people relying on unemployment payments, she said, and so her bill would allow for payments to continue during the adjudication process.

“I think there are a lot of problems in the mix here, and we really need a better system for both workers and employers to be able to communicate easily about this,” she said. “But in the meantime, if you've got someone who literally can't pay rent or buy groceries, then we want to err on the side of continuing to pay someone who had a valid claim.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The second bill has to do with overpayments from the VEC.

In some cases through no fault of their own, unemployed people can receive thousands of dollars in overpayments from the VEC, which the VEC can later demand be repaid, Hudson said. In many cases, especially when a payment includes additional federal money, people are faced with having to pay back thousands of dollars they have no way of coming up with because they are still out of work.