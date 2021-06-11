Housing development proposed for Hollymead area

A developer is hoping to build as many as 102 residential units in the Hollymead area of Albemarle County.

The proposed development, called Maplewood, would be at the intersection of Worth Crossing and Proffit Road.

Riverbend Development and Collins Engineering are requesting a rezoning of the 3.41-acre property from C-1 Commercial to Planned Residential Development, to allow for the homes.

Ashley Davies, with Riverbend, said the development likely would only have about 74 units total due to the capacity of the property and the unit type that they’re interested in building.

“We think it's a nice, complementary use to the other commercial uses in the area, and we imagine sometime in the future the rest of this area will probably see some redevelopment,” Davies said at a Places 29 North Community Advisory Committee meeting Thursday night.

The developer is considering building two-over-two units — one two-story townhouse stacked atop another.

“It's a nice product type because it allows for a variety of unit sizes on the lot, but they can also be sold or rented,” Davies said.