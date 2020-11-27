Housing development proposed for Glenmore area again denied recommendation

At a board meeting in October, Supervisor Donna Price, who represents the Scottsville District, asked the board to send the project back to the Planning Commission for a recommendation before it comes back before the board, which supervisors supported.

In addition to the decrease in density from two gross units per acre and 2.5 net units per acre to 1.6 gross units per acre and 1.9 net units per acre, the design and alignment of one of the main roads has been reconfigured to discourage traffic from entering and exiting Breezy Hill on Running Deer Drive.

More than 230 community members, nearly all against the proposed development, have reached out to commissioners and staff via email with concerns about the proposal. Many of the concerns were around language in the area’s Master Plan that says “it is essential that all of the U.S. 250 improvements be constructed before new development occurs in the Village,” and suggests less density on these properties.

The future land use plan in the Village of Rivanna Master Plan, which is part of the county’s Comprehensive Plan, shows the area as Neighborhood Density Residential Low, which recommends fewer than two dwelling units per acre. But the chapter about future land use and transportation says this area “will have the lowest density of this Development Area,” and shows one dwelling per acre.