Housing construction slows in Charlottesville

The pace of housing construction in Charlottesville has slowed in recent years.
According to a Daily Progress analysis of city building permit and certificate of occupancy data, 130 housing units were completed in the city in 2020.
Over the last five years, 1,215 new units have been built in Charlottesville. Meanwhile in Albemarle County, 3,687 new units were finished in that time.
About 69% of the units completed in the city in the last five years are apartments in 14 different multi-family buildings or complexes, while about 20% are single-family detached houses and 10% are single-family attached houses. Approximately 382 single-family and two-family homes were finished in the last five years.
Brian Haluska, principal planner in the city, said most of the land in the city is zoned for single-family houses or duplexes.
“The number of places where you can go above one or two units per lot is relatively small in the city,” he said. “There’s not a lot of land zoned for it.”
During the last five years, the largest number of units became available in 2017, with 331 new homes, while 2020 saw the fewest, with 130. During those five years, at least 55 residences were demolished.
In Albemarle, 1,143 housing units became available in 2020, while 416 units were added in 2016.
Two-thirds of the multi-family units added in Charlottesville in the last five years were part of three projects — The Standard, Beacon on 5th and The Lark on Main.
In 2020, certificates of occupancy were issued to two apartment complexes — 525 Ridge Street Apartments and The Kenilworth.
525 Ridge is a 27-unit apartment complex along Ridge Street near its intersection with Cherry Avenue. According to the complex's website, rents currently range from $1,690 to $1,825 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,800 to $2,405 for a two-bedroom.
The Kenilworth is a 19-unit building on Jefferson Park Avenue. Rents currently range from $850 to $900 per bedroom for a four-bedroom, or $1,250 to $1,375 per bedroom for a two-bedroom, according to its website.
Haluska said he doesn’t know how many developers have the appetite to go through the process of a rezoning.
“Certainly the current Comprehensive Plan, the future land use plan that we have, doesn't really support many wholesale changes to those areas that are zoned for low density residential at this point,” he said. “I think a lot of people have latched on to the need to lay the groundwork in the current Comprehensive Plan review to enable some of those things to come forward.”
The city is also in the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan, which is expected to be completed this summer. Then it will begin rewriting the zoning ordinance to match the plan.
Planning Commission member Lyle Solla-Yates, speaking on behalf of himself, said the regional housing needs assessment that was completed in 2019 was “a big wakeup call.”
“The supply has gotten tighter, the prices have gone up, and it's been harder for people who have less to make it, to cover those higher costs,” he said.
The city had been focused on homeownership, he said, but options for low-income renters weren’t on the map. Solla-Yates pointed to successes over the last few years, such as The Crossings, which provides housing for homeless and low-income people, and the upcoming redevelopment of Friendship Court.
Earlier this month, the City Council endorsed an affordable housing plan, which includes the recommendation that the city dedicate $10 million each year to invest in housing affordability over the next 10 years.
“The housing strategy sort of points the way forward to how we actually get to where we need to be,” Solla-Yates said. “How do we supply not just for the people who really can afford it, but for the entire community — the people who are working here, the people who live here and are having trouble staying here.”
He said other important recommendations in the housing policy include allowing more accessory dwelling units; allowing “soft density,” such as duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes in single-family neighborhoods; and supporting Low-Income Housing Tax Credit developments.
Haluska said the the quality of the city’s certificate of occupancy data isn’t great and is something that is on officials' radar.
“One of the problems is there's not really a standardization about COs,” he said. “So for a long time, our building officials have had a standard of if they don't have to issue a CO on a property, like if it's a renovation or if there was an existing building before, then they don't, because the code doesn't require it.”
Haluska said Albemarle County’s permitting system works better, which allows county staff to present quarterly and annual building permit and certificate of occupancy reports to the Board of Supervisors.
He said the city is working to replace the current system.