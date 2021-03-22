Housing construction slows in Charlottesville

Two-thirds of the multi-family units added in Charlottesville in the last five years were part of three projects — The Standard, Beacon on 5th and The Lark on Main.

In 2020, certificates of occupancy were issued to two apartment complexes — 525 Ridge Street Apartments and The Kenilworth.

525 Ridge is a 27-unit apartment complex along Ridge Street near its intersection with Cherry Avenue. According to the complex's website, rents currently range from $1,690 to $1,825 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,800 to $2,405 for a two-bedroom.

The Kenilworth is a 19-unit building on Jefferson Park Avenue. Rents currently range from $850 to $900 per bedroom for a four-bedroom, or $1,250 to $1,375 per bedroom for a two-bedroom, according to its website.

Haluska said he doesn’t know how many developers have the appetite to go through the process of a rezoning.

“Certainly the current Comprehensive Plan, the future land use plan that we have, doesn't really support many wholesale changes to those areas that are zoned for low density residential at this point,” he said. “I think a lot of people have latched on to the need to lay the groundwork in the current Comprehensive Plan review to enable some of those things to come forward.”