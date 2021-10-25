Hospitality industry representation on Charlottesville area tourism board could double

Funding for the bureau comes from a portion of the city and county’s transient occupancy tax, which is levied on hotel and short-term rental guests. Due to the pandemic and low hotel occupancy, the CACVB in the current fiscal year is receiving about 14.6% less funding than it did last year.

Currently, the operating agreement states the executive board is made up of 15 voting members including four elected officials and four city and county staff members, including the city manager, county executive and economic development directors from both localities.

The city and county also each appoint a tourism industry organization representative to the board. The elected officials jointly appoint one “representative of the recreation community” and one “representative of the arts community.”

Representatives from Monticello, the University of Virginia and the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce round out the board.

The new recommended operating agreement replaces one elected official from each jurisdiction, the city manager and the county executive with two “accommodations” representatives, one appointed by each the city and the county, and two “food or beverage” representatives, one appointed by each the city and the county.