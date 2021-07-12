Historic Resources Committee reckons with slave marker site

“In addition, there’s the letter of Mrs. Maria Perkins. She was a literate, enslaved mother who was writing to her husband saying, ‘please find a buyer for me right away because they already sold my son Albert away and they’re taking me to the courthouse next week.’ And then he just disappears from the historical record. So we do have some words from actual enslaved people to draw from,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said that some of the descendants encouraged the development of an educational component to accompany any monument or physical marker.

Schmidt and Douglas held their last tour of the Confederate statues on Memorial Day. They aim to give participants greater historical context to the white supremacist origins of the statues through tours.

The tours specifically focused on the context of the statues in relation to Charlottesville’s Black community, particularly how the statues were erected in parks that were only open to white people.

“Dr. Douglas estimates we’ve had over 1,000 people … I think it’s made a difference and people say, ‘you know what you said, it really made me think, it changed my mind about some things. It really moved me.’ So I think it’s made a difference just in terms of educating the community, and that’s why Dr. Douglas and I do them,” Schmidt said.