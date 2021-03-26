Hill, Snook release wide-ranging statement on Walker's controversial post

People were too caught up in the emotions and the word choices, Walker said. She said that when she wrote the poem, she wanted to strike a nerve. Walker said she has always felt open about talking about sex-related and sexual health topics due to her background in health advocacy.

“The people who wear the Confederate flags and walk around with their guns, we know we have to monitor them,” Walker said. “But the people who don’t, who claim that they know the sacrifice, who claim that they are for the cause, that say they understand but then they get caught on word choice.”

The “beautiful-ugly city” part of the poems was the part that stuck with her most, Walker said, showing the duality of the beautiful aesthetics of Charlottesville and its ugly, racist history.

Addressing the use of the word "rape," Walker said she chose the word because of its power and clarified that there are multiple definitions that go beyond what first comes to mind.

“If you move past the definition of rape, you get to two: an act of violation, and three: an act of intense robbing, taking possessions from a person,” she said. “It’s important for people to understand that's what I’m talking about.”