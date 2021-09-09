Hill and Magill respond to Walker’s post, believe survey was not reason for Brackney’s dismissal

Walker did not respond to a request for comment.

Magill told The Daily Progress she hopes the community did not interpret her behavior the way Walker did.

“Everyone's entitled to their opinion. I'm never ever going to tell anyone how to feel. I wish my actions weren't interpreted that way. I do care about all the citizens here, and I do want to make this a more equitable city. I'm sorry if the recent City Council meeting and recent decisions by the city government made people feel like I don't believe that,” Magill said.

“But I do firmly believe the city manager, the deputy city managers and the council do want to work towards reducing the impact generations of systemic racism have had in our policies. And I do believe that race has to be looked at with every single issue,” Magill said. “There are times when I've disagreed with the mayor on things. I don't believe that I have a better understanding of racism in America by any means. I do my best to listen, and I do my best to make decisions on the knowledge that I have.”

Hill shared her thoughts on Walker’s post in a statement to The Progress.