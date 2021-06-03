Higher water, sewer, natural gas rates proposed for city, county customers

The ACSA board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on its proposed rate increases at 9 a.m. June 17 over Zoom. The ACSA serves homes and businesses in urban Albemarle, Crozet and Scottsville.

The service authority is projecting a slightly higher increase, at about 15.5%, in charges from Rivanna to the service authority in fiscal year 2022.

“We've estimated slightly higher flows charged to us, as well as a little bit more conservative percentage allocation based on the four-party agreement in our budget, so there is a slight difference in the percentage that they're projecting and the percentage that we're projecting,” said Quin Lunsford, ACSA finance director, at the service authority’s May board meeting.

ACSA will use funding reserves to help offset the wholesale increase, and the budget includes about $5.2 million from rate stabilization reserves to fund non-growth-related capital projects.

Lunsford said the service authority’s Capital Improvement Program has grown over time, and he doesn’t expect it to decrease during the next 10 years.