High Level City Leader Departures

CURRENT CHARLOTTESVILLE
CITY STAFF VACANCIESCity Manager
1 of 3 Deputy City Manager positions
Director of Human Resources
Director of Communications
Director of Information Technology
Director of Human Services
Director of the Office of Community Solutions
Police Chief
Police Captain
HIGH LEVEL CITY
LEADER DEPARTURESNov. 2021- Brian Wheeler, Director of Communications
Oct. 2021- Chip Boyles, City Manager
Oct. 2021- James Mooney, Assistant Police Chief
Sept. 2021- RaShall Brackney, Police Chief
Feb 2021- Letitia Shelton, Deputy City Manager
Feb. 2021- John Blair, City Attorney and Interim City Manager
Dec. 2020- Paul Oberdorfer, Deputy City Manager
Sept. 2020- Tarron Richardson, City Manager
June 2020- Andrew Baxter, Fire Chief
Dec. 2019- Mike Murphy, Deputy City Manager
July 2018- Maurice Jones, City Manager
June 2018- Thierry Dupuis, Interim Police Chief
Jan. 2018- Craig Brown, City Attorney
Jan. 2018- Miriam Dickler, Director of Communications
Dec. 2017- Al Thomas, Police Chief
May 2016- Timothy Longo, Police Chief