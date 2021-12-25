 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Hazy Mountain Vineyards and Brewery
High Level City Leader Departures
0 Comments
top story

High Level City Leader Departures

  • 0

CURRENT CHARLOTTESVILLE

CITY STAFF VACANCIESCity Manager

1 of 3 Deputy City Manager positions

Director of Human Resources

Director of Communications

Director of Information Technology

Director of Human Services

Director of the Office of Community Solutions

Police Chief

Police Captain

HIGH LEVEL CITY

LEADER DEPARTURESNov. 2021- Brian Wheeler, Director of Communications

Oct. 2021- Chip Boyles, City Manager

Oct. 2021- James Mooney, Assistant Police Chief

Sept. 2021- RaShall Brackney, Police Chief

Feb 2021- Letitia Shelton, Deputy City Manager

Feb. 2021- John Blair, City Attorney and Interim City Manager

Dec. 2020- Paul Oberdorfer, Deputy City Manager

Sept. 2020- Tarron Richardson, City Manager

June 2020- Andrew Baxter, Fire Chief

Dec. 2019- Mike Murphy, Deputy City Manager

July 2018- Maurice Jones, City Manager

June 2018- Thierry Dupuis, Interim Police Chief

Jan. 2018- Craig Brown, City Attorney

Jan. 2018- Miriam Dickler, Director of Communications

Dec. 2017- Al Thomas, Police Chief

May 2016- Timothy Longo, Police Chief

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert