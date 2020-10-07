Herring: Localities may not modify, extend FOIA deadlines

In September, the board voted to update that ordinance, in part to include a change in that language to, “may be extended to the earliest date thereafter practicable.”

In Herring’s opinion, he said the state code that allows localities to adopt ordinances that provide a method to assure continuity in their government “does not authorize a locality to enact an ordinance that modifies or indefinitely extends the time limits for responding to requests for records set forth in VFOIA”.

Public bodies in Virginia are required to respond to records requests in five work days.

State law requires FOIA responses be provided in one of five ways: provide the records in full, provide the records in part but with portions withheld as authorized by statute, advise the requester that the records are being withheld entirely as authorized by statute, advise the requester that the records could not be found or do not exist or advise the requester that it is not possible to provide the records or to determine their availability within the five-work-day period and provide an explanation of the conditions that make a response impossible.