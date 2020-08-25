Healthcare workers urge Webb, Warner to ditch politics and listen to science

“Whether or not someone got care is like whether or not they had access to high-quality broadband,” she said. “Now we’re seeing a robust increase in the emergency response and we’re hoping to apply an equity lens to everything we do.”

Kellen Squire, who works as an emergency room nurse at Sentara Martha Jefferson, expressed frustration with how, despite being six months into the pandemic, testing and personal protective equipment are still inadequate.

“I heard stories growing up about how during World War II within six months we were ... building tanks and planes and stuff like that, but now we can’t even make enough swabs for people’s noses in the year 2020,” he said.

Dr. Amy Salerno, who works in geriatric and palliative care at UVa Medical Center, stressed the value of testing as a means of reducing case numbers.

It is not enough, she said, just to increase production of testing materials; quicker, cheaper and more discrete tests are also needed.