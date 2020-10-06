Half of proffered affordable homes in Albemarle have been bought by higher income earners

Only about half of affordable for-sale homes constructed in Albemarle County have been purchased by income-qualifying homebuyers, according to the county.

Since the early 2000s, developers have agreed to build approximately 411 affordable for-sale units, but the total number of affordable units a developer will provide depends on the final number of units that are built in a project.

Of those for-sale units, 91 have been constructed and 45 units have been purchased by income-qualifying homebuyers — those with a household income less than or equal to 80% of area median income.

The county currently is working on an affordable housing policy update, and a stakeholder group and staff are recommending that the county replace its affordable housing proffer system with an affordable dwelling unit ordinance.

Stacy Pethia, the county’ principal planner for housing, on Wednesday will present the draft housing policy recommendations to the Board of Supervisors to get its feedback.

“Developers still need to receive something in return from the county, generally increased density on the site,” Pethia said. “They are provided with the opportunity to either build the units, or to pay a cash-in-lieu payment that would go into the housing fund.”