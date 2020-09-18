Habitat breaks ground on Southwood redevelopment

The second village will have approximately 50 units, and around half or more will be for current Southwood families.

“We're looking at in the first phase — and these things are subject to change a little bit as you go through the final engineering process and the site planning process — a total of about 340 units, of those, 214, give or take, are going to be affordable at different levels of affordability and 126 will be market rate homes,” Rosensweig said.

Albemarle County Supervisor Donna Price, who was not on the board when it approved the rezoning, said she was initially concerned about displacement of residents.

"But it looks to me like it's going to work," she said on Thursday.

She said she still has a little apprehension as to what, when it's completely built out, changes will be felt by the community with an increase in the number of people in the area.

"It'll be interesting as we see, for the future, what the community looks like," Price said. "I hope that the community doesn't lose a major part of its identity."

