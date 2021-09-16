 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Green burial ground approved in Albemarle
0 comments

Green burial ground approved in Albemarle

A green cemetery can soon starting offering natural burials in Albemarle County.

The county Board of Supervisors late Wednesday night approved a special-use permit that allows the owners of Panorama Farms to add a natural burial ground to their property.

Green burials do not use embalming, have no plastic liners, concrete vaults or exotic wood caskets and do not have plastic memorials. Instead, they use biodegradable containers, and gravesites are marked with flat stones or native plantings.

They have been slowly becoming popular options for people who want the skip the expense or the heavy environmental impact of traditional burials of cremations. Standard cremations, which have become increasingly popular in the U.S., spew as much as 800 pounds of carbon dioxide and sometimes mercury vapor from silver tooth fillings into the air. In addition, the energy used to produce the flames uses as much energy as a 500-mile car trip.

“I will admit that I did not know very much, if anything really, about natural burial grounds like this,” Supervisor Diantha McKeel said. “I’m really excited about it, and I think it’s fascinating.”

Chris Murray, a member of the family that owns the property in Earlysville, said they are continuing to try to keep the farm

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Albemarle farm proposes natural burial ground
Local Government

Albemarle farm proposes natural burial ground

Green burial grounds do not use embalming, have no plastic liners, concrete vaults or exotic wood caskets and do not have plastic memorials. Instead, they use biodegradable containers, and gravesites are marked with flat stones or native plantings.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert