Greater Charlottesville and Albemarle area plans to welcome 250 Afghan refugees

Snook said the major needs the refugees will have are affordable housing and jobs.

Ned Gallaway, chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, asked the community to consider what direct action they can take to welcome refugees.

“The big affordable housing crisis is not going to be solved over the next couple of weeks so in the meantime, if you're a landlord or you're somebody that has a house or space available and can make that available to this effort, we need to hear from you. You can specifically reach out to the IRC, and they will work with you,” he said.

“If you're a new business or you're open and running, consider providing some job opportunities for those who are relocating.”

Harriet Kuhr, director of the IRC’s Charlottesville and Richmond offices, said the most major need the organization is trying to fill for refugees is housing. There are a lot of legal restrictions. For example, people can’t put refugees up in a spare room. It must at least be a separate apartment. They’ve also struggled to find people willing to lease to refugees with no American credit history.