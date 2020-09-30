Grant funds will allow full staffing of three county volunteer fire stations

Cross-staffing is when staff at the station would be trained to use an ambulance or fire engine, depending on the call.

“That's the first two initiatives of this larger plan,” he said. “It'll take about 18 months to fully deploy. We're in the process now of our second recruit school that's going on, as well as the hiring process of further hiring career firefighters.”

The first recruit school for these positions was abbreviated, Eggleston said, and ACFR does not yet have enough staff hired to fully staff at Crozet and to continue its commitment to fully staff both Stony Point and Earlysville Volunteer Fire Company, so it is using dynamic staffing.

During dynamic staffing, a staff member would be relocated from one station to another depending on need, reducing the station to two staff members, where only an ambulance can be staffed. Sometimes a crew is pulled from the station, which results in delayed service.

"[Dynamic staffing is] going to be probably used during this period until we can graduate some additional firefighters and get them out in the field,” Eggleston said.

The first of the schools graduated in June 2020 and the second school is currently in progress with a class of 14 recruits. The third school is scheduled to begin in January 2021.

