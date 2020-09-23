Grant funding paves way for city to hire 15 firefighters, but opens old wounds

One of the key focal points in the early budget process was an allegation that Richardson wanted to shut down an engine crew. Richardson denied the claim at the time and this week said it was Baxter’s idea, not his.

Baxter provided The Daily Progress with audio recordings of several meetings he held with Richardson.

During one of the recorded meetings, Richardson continuously asks Baxter how to maintain its current level of service if the department needed to make large cuts or was short on staff.

“What would be the option for the coverage if you had to get rid of an engine company?” Richardson asked Baxter at a January meeting, according to a recording of the conversation.

When Baxter said that the reduction wouldn’t be safe for the community or firefighters, Richardson said, “I don’t think it’s less safe.”