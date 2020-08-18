Good holds closed door "pastor summit" in Madison County as protesters gather in Charlottesville

“I don’t believe the government has any constitutional authority over religion and so I will stand up and fight for religious freedom,” he said. “I think that’s very important to stand up and fight for the religious freedoms of individuals, as well as charitable organizations as well as ministries and churches.”

When asked specifically whether he supported the portion of the law that relates to anti-discrimination protections for LGBT individuals, Good said he was guided by Christian scripture to love all people but was concerned about the impact the law could have on religious organizations.

Good later said he believes those who drafted the U.S. Constitution were men of faith guided by Judeo-Christian values and “divine inspiration to provide the protections that allow folks to peacefully protest.”

“The violence that we see on display in our cities and the Marxism that they’re celebrating around the world would not permit them to protest the way they are protesting here in our country,” he said.