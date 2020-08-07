Good declines to participate in debate with Webb

Bob Good, the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District seat, has declined to participate in the first scheduled debate.

In a news release, Democratic nominee Dr. Cameron Webb said Good had declined to participate in a debate hosted by Piedmont Virginia Community College and Charlottesville TV station CBS19.

Good and Webb are vying for the seat currently held by Denver Riggleman, who lost the Republican nomination to Good during a contentious convention in June.

In the release, Webb accuses Good of avoiding voters and trying to “hide his radical and out-of-touch policy views.”

“As candidates to represent the people of Virginia’s 5th District, we owe them the opportunity to hear from us directly. A political strategy rooted in avoiding voters demonstrates a lack of accountability that we need less of in Washington, not more” Webb wrote. “I hope Bob Good reconsiders, but regardless of his decision, I look forward to taking every opportunity to engage with the Virginians in our district about the issues that matter most.”

The Good campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment or clarification.