Gears turning to bring fiber broadband to all of Albemarle County

Nelson is providing $1.25 million for its universal access project, while Louisa had previously earmarked $15 million to incentivize the deployment of end-user fiber countywide.

Wood said they’ve worked with Dominion and Rappahannock to develop a plan to create a proposal for universal service in the parts of both of entities' service areas that do not have broadband. They said they will also now be able to cover the American Electric Power/Appalachian Power service areas in Albemarle.

“With that, we really don't have a partnership with AEP in that they're providing a lot of benefit, other than they have agreed to give us priority in doing make-ready work and trying to coordinate any system improvements that would provide some full changeouts and lower our costs of make-ready,” he said.

In the REC areas, Wood said Firefly would be in charge of the construction, REC will pay for it and own the fiber on their poles, but will lease it to Firefly. In Dominion areas, Dominion will build the major fiber backbones and give Firefly access to run service to homes or build other laterals. With AEP, Wood said Firefly will build in the telecommunication space and provide service on their poles.