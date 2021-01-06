Gallaway will again serve as supervisors chair; County to consider amending development fees

Approximately $215,000 in additional revenue would be generated by changes in existing fees, about $88,000 from a proposed technology fee and about $40,000 in revenue from the various proposed new fees, according to an executive summary.

The item was initially pulled from the board’s consent agenda for the board to discuss.

Steve Allshouse, the county’s manager of forecasting and performance, said this was the beginning of this process.

“We are in the phase now where we're going to be engaging in community outreach,” he said. “Our intention and community development is to speak with builders, speak with developers, to speak with environmental groups, to speak with land use attorneys, to get everybody's input into the fees that were proposing, and perhaps to tweak them,” he said.

Allshouse said the fees were calculated based on a formula. The specific proposed fees are available in documents on the county's website.