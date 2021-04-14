Gallaway to seek second term as supervisor

Ned Gallaway on Wednesday announced that he will seek a second term on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors this year.
Gallaway, a Democrat who represents the Rio District, formally announced his candidacy for the November election in a virtual press conference.
Gallaway said there are more things that he would like to accomplish as a supervisor.
“There are things that are on the list that probably never would have been accomplished in four years, and I still want to work on those and still want to be involved in those decisions,” he said.
Gallaway was first elected to the board in 2017. He had previously served as the county's at-large School Board member for one term, and lost a race for the 17th Senate District seat in 2015.
He said he likes the constituent service aspect of being a board member.
“The feedback that I get back from constituents is positive and encouraging, and I'd like to continue to do that, “ he said. “I enjoy that type of work.”
If re-elected, Gallaway said he wants to continue to prioritize public education, public safety and economic development.
He said passing the county’s economic development plan, Project Enable, and the Rio29 Small Area Plan were highlights of his first term. He said he was also proud to be part of the board that was able to add additional revenue projections later in the budget process as a regular part of the review process.
“But we've got the process changed where revenue projections occurred now two or three additional more months into it, and that first year we did that that meant additional funds for our school division,” he said. “That's now standard operating procedure, and I'm thrilled that I was a part of that.”
Gallaway said he’s looking forward to approving a form-based code for the U.S. 29 and Rio Road area, supporting a new affordable housing policy and working on the Rio Road Corridor Study.
“I'm excited because the Smart Scale project for the Rio Road and John Warner Parkway intersection, once that got passed by the state, couldn't have come at a better time as we had the corridor study in play,” he said. “...There's still a big land use application that will be coming forward, and all those things matter and interact with one another.”
Democrat Diantha McKeel of the Jack Jouett District is also seeking another term. Jim Andrews, a retired physicist and attorney, is running as a Democrat for the Samuel Miller District seat. At this point, they are all unopposed.