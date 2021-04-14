Gallaway to seek second term as supervisor

Ned Gallaway on Wednesday announced that he will seek a second term on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors this year.

Gallaway, a Democrat who represents the Rio District, formally announced his candidacy for the November election in a virtual press conference.

Gallaway said there are more things that he would like to accomplish as a supervisor.

“There are things that are on the list that probably never would have been accomplished in four years, and I still want to work on those and still want to be involved in those decisions,” he said.

Gallaway was first elected to the board in 2017. He had previously served as the county's at-large School Board member for one term, and lost a race for the 17th Senate District seat in 2015.

He said he likes the constituent service aspect of being a board member.

“The feedback that I get back from constituents is positive and encouraging, and I'd like to continue to do that, “ he said. “I enjoy that type of work.”

If re-elected, Gallaway said he wants to continue to prioritize public education, public safety and economic development.