Future land use map for Crozet continues to be divisive issue

The properties, which are currently zoned for two units per acre, total almost 16 acres and have seven existing dwellings on them. About 14 acres of the land are owned by R&H Partners LLC, owned by the Chiles family.

The Neighborhood Density Residential designation in the draft plan’s future land use map recommends three to six units per acre, while the Middle Density Residential designation recommends six to 12 units per acre, with up to 18 for additional affordable units.

Land use categories are assigned to properties to serve as a marker to community members and developers about which kinds of potential projects could be on a site in the future. Ultimately, a developer likely would need approval from the Board of Supervisors to change the zoning of the property to allow for the use.

Rachel Falkenstein, a county planning manager, noted that anyone who wanted to develop these properties or portions of them would still have to go through a rezoning process, where staff and the Board of Supervisors would review any proposed development with the area's master plan in mind.