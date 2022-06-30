Former Staunton City Manager named Albemarle county attorney

A former Staunton city administrator will be the next county attorney for Albemarle County.

Steven Rosenberg will start his new role July 27 after the Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to appoint him to the job. As county attorney, he’ll provide legal counsel to the Board of Supervisors and lead the County Attorney’s Office.

Rosenberg also has worked as an associate general counselor for the University of Virginia and the lead attorney for Augusta County. He resigned as city manager of Staunton in January.

“Steve’s experience in local government is unparalleled, having served as a counsel at the University of Virginia, a County Attorney, and a City Manager during his career,” said Supervisor Donna Price, Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “His familiarity with our community, its leaders, and our organization will allow him to quickly provide strong counsel to our Board and allow us to continue to advance our local and state-level priorities.”

Sands Anderson, a Richmond-based law firm, has been providing interim county attorney services since April when Greg Kampter retired April 1. Kampter served as county attorney since 2016 and worked with Albemarle County since 1995.

"During my nearly two decades as a neighbor of Albemarle County, I’ve become familiar with the county, most notably its quality of life and the strength of its organization—one committed to excellence and a culture of service,” Rosenberg said in the release. “I am excited to join the Board and staff in such a positive environment and to work with them to serve the Albemarle County community.”