Former city council candidate tapped to lead CRB

Johnson’s feelings were echoed by several local residents who spoke during public comment, echoing concerns that female members were not being properly included.

Despite requests from Carpenter that she not be discussed, Brown asserted that he and the other male members were not misogynists and, like all the CRB’s members, were trying to improve the Charlottesville community.

“I think the members of the board that are men have been charged with this perception that we are misogynistic and that we have something against women, which is inaccurate,” Brown said. “ I think that the people on the board have a dedication to the community to make sure that we get this done correctly on behalf of the community.”

Carpenter said one of her frustrations is the feeling that there is a “shadow board” that is making decisions without the input of the entire board. Specifically, Carpenter said some members have had meetings with city officials that other members are not informed about until after the fact.

“It makes me feel disrespected, as a member of this board, and those simple kinds of things are the frustrations that amplify what you were talking about, Chairman Brown,” she said.

