Former Charlottesville Police Chief Brackney files discrimination complaints against city, wants $3 million settlement

“When [Brackney] first came here, I might have come at her a little strong, but I knew what type of place she was coming to. And I knew it was very racist. I asked her from a Black mother to another Black mother, are you really ready for what's to come? I knew when she came here, City Council wasn’t going to tell her the nitty gritty of what it was that she had to fight. And being a mother that's been on these streets right here, boots on the ground for 16 years, I knew what it was going to take,” Parker said.

“Over time we were butting heads … but I would prefer to be on the same line, because we're Black women, and we're fighting the same thing for our Black people and Brown people. There’s too much injustice here, so I felt that it was only right for me to come out in support,” she said.

Brackney specifically alleges the termination was in response to her “disciplining of white, male officers for criminal and departmental misconduct,” she wrote in the complaint.