Former Charlottesville City Manager Richardson sues current and former city officials

In the lawsuit, Richardson alleges that Hill and Walker wanted to appoint a Deputy City Manager allegedly in order to usurp Richardson’s authority in violation of city charter. The lawsuit alleges that there are internal emails exchanged between Hill and Walker that indicate this. The filing includes an excerpt of an email allegedly sent by councilor Lloyd Snook saying that the council could not make the decision to hire a deputy city manager because the city manager is responsible for hires.

“I don’t think we should jam this down [Richardson’s] throat,” Snook allegedly wrote.

Richardson alleges that Hill tried to have him removed from office, though the lawsuit does not go into detail. He also alleges that Hill and Walker exchanged text messages that criticized comments he made during City Council meetings. Richardson alleges that Hill and Walker’s actions led to him being “constructively terminated.”

Richardson also alleges that emails and text messages exchanged between Hill and Walker indicate Richardson was fired because he “used his race as a tool of manipulation” and because of the C-VILLE Weekly interview. He alleges it was soon after these exchanges that then-City Attorney Blair told Richardson he was fired effectively immediately.