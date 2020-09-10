Former Albemarle supervisor, businessman Thomas leaves legacy of caring, friendship

Thomas and Carpenter, a popular photographer, also attended Belmont Baptist Church together.

“We saw each other at church when we both worked at the paper and that just helped our friendship grow. Rodney helped convince me to accept being a deacon in the church,” Carpenter said. “I had doubts, but when other people believe in you like Rodney did, you can do a lot of things you don’t think are possible.”

Born at Martha Jefferson Hospital in 1943, when it was a community hospital located in downtown Charlottesville, Thomas attended Clark and Burnley-Moran schools. He graduated from Lane High School in 1962.

In 1967, he was both drafted into the U.S. Army and married Nancy Thomas.

“[They were] high school sweethearts, most known for dancing together. They loved to dance and were damn good dance partners,” Loftis said. “They were also great golfers. Dad supported Mom in her every endeavor. He was a very devoted husband.”

The couple had two children, Loftis and a son, Rod Thomas, as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.