Forest Lakes-area residents brought fight against development to another level

Ultimately, the rezoning was approved. The first phase of the redevelopment is under way, and other rezonings for more of the property will be needed in the future.

Bivins said new projects have a “different expectation” for them to blend in with neighboring properties.

“I think now we're at this point, particularly if the county holds to the 95/5% mantra that our county leaders have held to, that's going to mean everything that comes in is really going to have to think about what their edges look like … because I can tell you from what I've experienced, Albemarle County doesn't seem to do getting comfortable with things that are disparate.”

With “fewer and fewer open pieces of land” in the development area, Bivins pointed to a place that the county already wants to target for redevelopment, and where some have said new development should occur before empty land is developed — the area around Rio Road and U.S. 29.