Forest Lakes-area development proposal scaled back, but some still concerned

Albemarle’s Comprehensive Plan includes a policy to focus development into development or growth areas, while maintaining the rest as rural areas. That results in about 95% of Albemarle kept as mostly rural land and 5% of the county for growth.

If the property is developed under the existing R-1 zoning, it could have approximately 30 units, if it received bonus factors.

At a community discussion during a Places 29 North Community Advisory Committee meeting last week, attendees asked questions about the affordable housing and gave feedback on the overall project.

“I still look at this, and I feel like if I were a neighbor, I feel like I'm trying to put eight pounds of potatoes in a five-pound bag,” said committee member Karen Gavrilovic. “We have the affordable housing issue, the design issue, those have come up … one part of me says, reduce the density on the back and let them go higher on the front and free up some more open space. But I don't know that that's doable. It's like, why not let them do structured parking and really make that more of an urban frontage along [U.S.] 29, and allow some relief and more open space on the parcel as a whole?”

Committee member Sue Friedman said she was concerned about the affordable housing component, and said it didn’t seem that this project would help.