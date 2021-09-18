For-sale listing of building involved in slave trade concerns community members

“Which is not to say I don’t think something should happen here … it’s a long-term commitment. It’s not just acquiring the building and designing the exhibitions and doing the rehab … it’s something you’ve got to do every day, every year, and requires staff and volunteers.”

Committee member Rachel Lloyd said rehabilitation of the historic building for public use would be challenging and would require major long-term financial planning.

Committee member Jeff Werner said the most practical action the committee could take is to recommend the city purchase the property. However, he thinks it is unlikely such a purchase is realistic.

“I guess this committee could make a recommendation to City Council to consider [purchasing the site] … I mean, that would be the only action available really. We can say if we support this idea or not but in all honesty, I think the acquisition of property right now is not in the cards for the city,” Werner said.

Varner said the site is significant because 0 Court Square and the Albemarle County Courthouse are the only buildings directly involved in slave trade in Charlottesville and Albemarle that are still standing. The Eagle Tavern, the Swan Tavern, the Jefferson Hotel and the Central Hotel were involved in slave trade but have all been demolished.