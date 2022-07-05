Fluvanna Leadership Development Program recruiting 20th anniversary class.

Fluvanna County is looking for leaders.

The Fluvanna Leadership Development Program is currently recruiting county residents interested in better serving their community to join its 20th anniversary class.

Classes will be held most Thursdays from Sept. 8 through April, and will include opportunities to meet face-to-face with county leaders within and outside of local government. Classes will generally meet in person, with a Zoom option.

“Our goal is to prepare residents to be better citizens of the county, and to give them the tools and contacts to do some real good here,” program co-chair Charlie White said in a press release.

The program includes classes on everything local, from history, to local and state governments, community services, arts and entertainment, local business and economic development.

Classes also cover agriculture, the school system, emergency services, county finance, planning and zoning.

Program graduates have gone on to leadership positions throughout Fluvanna County, including the county’s board of supervisors and school board. Members of the previous 19 classes from the program have held more than 300 positions in Fluvanna.

Class membership costs $75. The membership includes a bus tour of the county, lunch, a graduation dinner and snacks at most classes. Registration and additional information are at www.fluvannaleadership.org. Registration will close Aug. 15, or when the class fills.

- From staff reports