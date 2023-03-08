The Fluvanna County Board of Equalization has canceled its planned Thursday meeting.

The meeting was originally scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. No reason was provided for the cancellation on the Fluvanna County government’s calendar.

The board meets for the purpose of hearing complaints regarding real estate assessments, according to the Fluvanna County website.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. on March 21.

Fluvanna residents who wish to appeal their real estate assessment are encouraged to contact the board at (434) 591-1903 or boe@fluvannacounty.org by March 31 of this year.

The board holds meetings to hear objections in the Morris Room in the Fluvanna County Administration Building at 132 Main St. in Palmyra.