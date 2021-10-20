Five entities submit proposals for ownership of Confederate statues

According to the proposal, other cities have made agreements with LAXART to lend their Confederate statues for the exhibit. The museum is also seeking to commission works from prominent Black artists, including Kara Walker and William Pope.L. The exhibition would be accompanied by educational materials for the general public, as well as students.

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston, West Virginia submitted a proposal for ownership of the Jackson statue only. The former site of the Weston State Hospital psychiatric facility is a tourist attraction that primarily hosts ghost tours and paranormal overnight visits as well as historical tours and a haunted house.

“Part of our education efforts have been and will remain to clarify and unpack the turbulent history of this area of West Virginia,” the proposal says. “Considering Jackson was a native to the area and spent time in Weston, WV, Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, through both the heritage tours as well as the Clio self-guided tour, will introduce a deeper history of Jackson including the disdain that he ultimately held to the area … “Stonewall Jackson grew up here, who better than us to take the responsibility to teach about racism than the community that raised him.”

The attraction is offering $1,000 for the statue.