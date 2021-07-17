Fast removal of statue bases proves controversial

Mason pointed out that when cities such as Richmond and New Orleans removed their statues, the bases stayed up a while to allow people to visit and take photos.

He said he was particularly disappointed that some local activists whose work was pivotal in the removal of the statues weren’t able to view the bases before they were removed.

“It wasn’t the city that took down the statues. It was local people organizing for years, putting pressure on the city to take down these statues … my hat is off to the people who were doing the hard work of mobilizing the community against the statues and against what they symbolize. I’m just so disappointed that we didn’t have this moment, to just, frankly, pat ourselves on the back for what we had done,” he said.

While Mason is disappointed the city moved so quickly to remove the bases, he said he didn’t think they should stay there long and that the city needs to move forward to reimagine those spaces.

“I certainly don’t think that those pedestals should have remained up there long .... In fact, their removal allows us now to think about what these spaces look like after we’ve gotten rid of them … Market Street can be just a beautiful public space, a beautiful living room for all the people of Charlottesville,” he said.