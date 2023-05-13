EMILYs List, a political action committee that supports Democratic pro-choice women candidates in elections around the country, says 55th District House of Delegates candidate Kellen Squire was not always the pro-choice Democratic candidate that he claims to be today.

But Squire said the website screenshots at the heart of the EMILYs List’s claims were the product of “poor framing” and “meant to illustrate Republican hypocrisy.”

Squire is currently a candidate in the Democratic primary for Virginia House of Delegate’s 55th District, and his campaign website lists one of his positions as “Protecting Abortion Access,” saying: “I’ll be blunt here … people seeking to restrict abortion access are seeking to have women die.”

EMILYs List says the screenshots from late 2016 tell a different story. In an archived screenshot by the anonymous blogger with the username “ZenTrainer” posted on the progressive news blog Daily Kos, Squire’s website reads “I'm fervently and unashamedly pro-life. If it were up to me, I'd advocate for the addition of a plank to the Democratic party platform that we eliminate abortion in the Commonwealth of Virginia as soon as possible.”

“At a time when reproductive rights are under unprecedented attack, Virginians deserve a champion like Amy Laufer – not one like Kellen Squire who has proven he is willing to flip-flop on women’s fundamental freedoms,” Lauren Chou, deputy director of campaign communications at EMILYs List, told The Daily Progress on Monday.

But Squire said that the intention of his post was to uphold women's abortion rights.

“I'll happily admit it was poor framing, meant to illustrate Republican hypocrisy,” said Squire in a statement to The Daily Progress. “My strategy at the time was trying to give Republican women an avenue to vote for a pro-choice Democrat in the most gerrymandered Republican district in Virginia. When it became clear that, although most people understood my intent and strategy, my framing was detrimental, I fixed it and unapologetically admitted the criticism of poor framing I'd received was justified.”

Squire, who is a registered nurse in the Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital emergency department in Barboursville, told The Daily Progress that he was using some “Democratic counter operations” techniques during his campaign against the heavily-favored Republican Del. Rob Bell in the lead-up to the 2017 election. They were techniques, according to Squire, that he learned while working for the Obama rapid response campaign team in 2008 and the Clinton campaign in 2016.

“Part of what I did while preparing to run for office in 2017 was fake some screenshots and some quotes from me and stuff like that and put it out there hoping that Republicans would find them and then I could expose them as being made up in a sort of ‘counter ops’ move,” Squire told The Daily Progress on Monday. “At the time, I never considered being in a Democratic primary.”

Squire announced his current candidacy last May.

By causing confusion among the general public, the counter operations backfired, Squire said. Because “when you’re explaining, you’re losing."

In a self-authored 2017 blog post on Daily Kos titled “I ain't too big to admit when I screw up”, Squire wrote that he planned to “take back the words “pro-life”” from Republicans who “redefined” the term to mean “outlawing abortion and shaming women.”

“I was going to hit my opponent with everything it really means to be supportive of life itself— especially for vulnerable populations outside the womb,” Squire wrote in the post. “Those politicians have been using and manipulating people with that term ‘pro-life’ for eons now, even though their policies more often than not bring misery and death.”

In the post and in conversation with The Daily Progress, Squire clarified that, as an emergency room nurse who has performed “live-saving” emergent abortions and bedside cesarean sections, he “supports women’s freedom to choose 100%.”

“I'm unabashedly pro-choice because I see, in a way no other candidate in Virginia has, the consequences the Republican war on women has had, and will continue to have, if we allow it to go forward,” told The Daily Progress on Monday. “I intend to take that experience to Richmond and fight to protect not just the millions of women here in Virginia, but across the South that will be looking to Virginia to stand up for them.”

Before Squire, Cynthia Neff had been the last person to run against Rob Bell, the incumbent Republican delegate of what used to be the 58th District, in 2009. When Squire reached out to Neff in 2017 to get her thoughts on his plan to reclaim the term “pro-life,” she was wary.

“I was honest with Kellen. I told him he was thinking too many steps ahead,” Neff said in a statement to The Daily Progress. “I said I understood what he was going for, and told him it might be the only way to win in such a gerrymandered district. But I also said explicitly that if he ever found himself in a Democratic primary one day, they wouldn't care about his intent.”

Neff is currently a member of the Board of Directors for Advocates for a Sustainable Albemarle Population and the AIDS/HIV Services Group, and she’s also a member of the advisory council of the Legal Aid Justice Center and is co-chair of the national board for GenderPAC.

Squire lost the 2017 election, receiving nearly 39 percent of the vote to Bell's 61 percent. Neff said Squire told her he never thought Albemarle County would be "ungerrymandered" enough to participate in a Democratic primary.

“Kellen was only ever concerned about a team effort, not himself,” Neff told The Daily Progress. “He knew the risks of the framing he undertook in 2017, but he truly believed the effort to win back the House of Delegates was more important than anything else. Later, he and I chatted, and he was pretty chagrined, sheepishly admitting his mistake — I think he said he'd been ‘too clever for his own good’ — but he was less concerned about how it might made him look bad personally, and more concerned he wouldn't be able to do his part to help flip the House of Delegates.”

Still, EMILYs List says the need to clarify his pre-2017 comments proves that Squire is “willing to flip-flop” on important issues, including women’s rights.

“Virginians have been unequivocally clear about their support for abortion access in the Commonwealth, and they should be able to depend on their elected leaders to do the same,” said Chou.

Democratic primary candidate Amy Laufer did not respond to inquiries about claims that Squire has changed his position on women’s reproductive rights since 2017, but told The Daily Progress that she has “always been unabashedly pro-choice and if elected Delegate will continue to fight to protect access to abortion care” in Virginia.

The Albemarle County Democrats did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

The new 55th District was changed in 2021 to include a large swath of Albemarle County, plus parts of Nelson County, Louisa County and a small portion of Fluvanna County in the Town of Scottsville. The district now includes much of what was the former 58th District, represented by long-time Republican incumbent Del. Rob Bell of Albemarle, who has not announced if he will run for the 55th District seat.