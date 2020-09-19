Emails show city staff, councilors at odds over fines for events

Walker responded that Richardson’s first paragraph was “unnecessary and rude per usual.” She said the events don’t need an extended review process.

“These events did not need further review. You’ve been present for all of them, you know which ordinance was in effect, and you know the amount that each event costs the City,” she wrote. “If you’re not fining everyone who has had an event, you shouldn’t fine anyone. It’s simple.”

Councilor Heather Hill responded that it was her understanding organizers would be fined for all events that were not spontaneous demonstrations, which Richardson confirmed.

“I do agree that it should not be a lengthy process to evaluate this and it is important for the community to understand sooner versus later that we are being consistent,” she wrote.

Councilors have noted the city is trying to strike a difficult balance between public safety and free speech.

Magill said Saturday the regulations are especially difficult with the convergence of the pandemic and ongoing unrest around police brutality and systemic racism.