Election officials gear up for unprecedented day at the polls

“Even if they don't have any ID, they can sign a form called a confirmation of identity, which says that they are swearing or affirming that they are who they are, and that's acceptable,” Heilman said.

Heilman said another big change is that the election officer checking the voter in no longer has to repeat the voter’s address, just their name.

“I think some voters will be happy because they want their address to be a bit more private,” he said. “They're still going to have to give their address for us to check them in, but it's not going to be repeated for all the world to hear.”

Those who vote in person will also be asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks. Heilman said all election officers will be wearing masks and party representatives who are observing inside will also be required to wear masks.

“We cannot require voters to wear masks, we ask them to please, please do it to protect our election officers as well as themselves,” he said. “We will offer them a mask to keep and if they don't want that, we will also offer them the chance to vote what we call curbside, but from their car and anyone can vote from their car.”