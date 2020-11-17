Economic Development Authority to hear public comment

Last month, Shreve said he would like to occasionally see public commenters respond to events in the middle of those discussions.

“Now maybe it's OK if they're present and they come back the next meeting and respond to what was discussed and it's a little more slow moving in that regard, and maybe that works OK, but I'd like to be as responsive as possible without clogging up the works too much,” he said.

Last year, multiple community members spoke at a Board of Supervisors meeting and urged the board for more transparency when evaluating economic development proposals.

Earlier this year, three members of the EDA resigned over new state Conflict of Interests Act requirements.

At a joint meeting with the Board of Supervisors in 2019, an Albemarle supervisor had asked EDA members if they considered taking public comment at meetings. Former EDA member Rod Gentry said they talked about it but chose not to do it currently, saying that “it serves very little purpose for our body to sit and take up a lot of time hearing people complain about what we’re supposed to be doing.”

