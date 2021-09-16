Early voting starting in Charlottesville and Albemarle

Albemarle Registrar Jake Washburne who was headed to the post office Thursday afternoon said the county was mailing out more than 3,600 ballots in the first stop, which he said was “not anywhere near as overwhelming as last year.”

“It’s a bunch compared to pre-COVID in pre- no excuse,” he said. “But I think the first batches that went out the first couple days last year were probably 7,000 or 8,000.”

All election officers will be masked, he said, and there will be sneeze guards up in front of the check-in stations. Voters will be asked, not required to wear masks.

Election officers are not under the county requirement to be vaccinated, Washburne said, even though the Electoral Board had discussed making it a requirement.

“They thought that if we require them all to wear masks, as we did last year, and we require social distancing, that would probably be the wiser policy, because we were afraid we might lose some if we insisted on vaccination,” Washburne said.

Due to state law, the county will only be offering curbside voting from vehicles if the voter is 65 or older or has a disability. It is also now illegal to possess any firearm within 40 feet of a polling place.