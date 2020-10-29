 Skip to main content
Early in-person voting ends Saturday
Early in-person voting ends Saturday

Early voting

ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Early voters line up to cast their ballots in Charlottesville on Thursday.

Registered voters in Virginia still have time to vote early in-person for this year’s election.

Early in-person voting across the state ends Saturday.

Albemarle County residents can vote early in-person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the County Office Building at 1600 Fifth St.

Charlottesville residents can vote early in-person between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday at the City Hall Annex, 120 Seventh St. NE.

Fluvanna County residents can vote early in-person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 265 Turkeysag Trail, Suite 115, in Palmyra.

Greene County residents can vote early in-person between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday or Saturday at 32 Stanard St. in Stanardsville.

Ballot drop boxes are available at early in-person voting locations in Albemarle, Charlottesville and Fluvanna, and will be at each precinct on Election Day, which is Tuesday.

Albemarle also is hosting a drop box in the parking lot of Albemarle High School, off Hydraulic Road, from 8 to 11 a.m. Friday.

Jim Heilman, secretary of Albemarle's Electoral Board, wants to remind voters who have requested and received a mail-in ballot but then ultimately decide to vote in-person to bring their mail-in ballot with them to vote.

“We asked them to please, please bring that ballot that they got in the mail with them because it makes it a lot faster for them, for our election officers and for the Electoral Board,” he said. “They will be issued a fresh ballot inside, because they can't vote a mail ballot in the machine, and put that in the machine just like everyone else.”

If a voter requested a mail-in ballot and decides to vote in-person but does not bring the mail-in ballot with them, they're going to have to cast a provisional ballot, which will be processed later.

