Early in-person voting ends Saturday

Registered voters in Virginia still have time to vote early in-person for this year’s election.

Early in-person voting across the state ends Saturday.

Albemarle County residents can vote early in-person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the County Office Building at 1600 Fifth St.

Charlottesville residents can vote early in-person between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday at the City Hall Annex, 120 Seventh St. NE.

Fluvanna County residents can vote early in-person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 265 Turkeysag Trail, Suite 115, in Palmyra.

Greene County residents can vote early in-person between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday or Saturday at 32 Stanard St. in Stanardsville.

Ballot drop boxes are available at early in-person voting locations in Albemarle, Charlottesville and Fluvanna, and will be at each precinct on Election Day, which is Tuesday.

Albemarle also is hosting a drop box in the parking lot of Albemarle High School, off Hydraulic Road, from 8 to 11 a.m. Friday.