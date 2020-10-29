Early in-person voting ends Saturday

Registered voters in Virginia still have time to vote early in-person for this year’s election.
Early in-person voting across the state ends Saturday.
Albemarle County residents can vote early in-person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the County Office Building at 1600 Fifth St.
Charlottesville residents can vote early in-person between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday at the City Hall Annex, 120 Seventh St. NE.
Fluvanna County residents can vote early in-person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 265 Turkeysag Trail, Suite 115, in Palmyra.
Greene County residents can vote early in-person between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday or Saturday at 32 Stanard St. in Stanardsville.
Ballot drop boxes are available at early in-person voting locations in Albemarle, Charlottesville and Fluvanna, and will be at each precinct on Election Day, which is Tuesday.
Albemarle also is hosting a drop box in the parking lot of Albemarle High School, off Hydraulic Road, from 8 to 11 a.m. Friday.
Jim Heilman, secretary of Albemarle's Electoral Board, wants to remind voters who have requested and received a mail-in ballot but then ultimately decide to vote in-person to bring their mail-in ballot with them to vote.
“We asked them to please, please bring that ballot that they got in the mail with them because it makes it a lot faster for them, for our election officers and for the Electoral Board,” he said. “They will be issued a fresh ballot inside, because they can't vote a mail ballot in the machine, and put that in the machine just like everyone else.”
If a voter requested a mail-in ballot and decides to vote in-person but does not bring the mail-in ballot with them, they're going to have to cast a provisional ballot, which will be processed later.
